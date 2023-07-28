Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $211.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.