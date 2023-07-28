Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $211.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Earnings History for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

