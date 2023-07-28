Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $29.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,912.52. The company had a trading volume of 685,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,072.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,826.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

