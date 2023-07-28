Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,925.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,139.72.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $29.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,912.52. The company had a trading volume of 685,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,072.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,826.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
