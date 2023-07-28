Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.60 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.