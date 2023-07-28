Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.60 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.