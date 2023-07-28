Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

