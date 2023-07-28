Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.52. 266,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,565. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

