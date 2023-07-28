Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $15.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.19. 868,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

