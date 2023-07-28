CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$155.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIB.A. National Bankshares increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.36.

CGI stock traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The stock has a market cap of C$27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a one year low of C$100.74 and a one year high of C$142.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.74.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

