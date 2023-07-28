CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

