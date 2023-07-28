CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $118,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,368,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,097. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

