Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 526,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $82.70.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $13,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.