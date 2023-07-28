CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 372,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,496,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.