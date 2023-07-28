Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 791,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,475. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

