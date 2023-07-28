Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.38. 1,431,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,251. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

