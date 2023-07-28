Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $49.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 27.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VB stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

