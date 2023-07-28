CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Raised to $9.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 470.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CEMEX by 155.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 5,110,521 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
