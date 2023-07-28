CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Raised to $9.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of CX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 470.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CEMEX by 155.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 5,110,521 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

