Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

