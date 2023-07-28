Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLS. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE:CLS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 2,615,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.