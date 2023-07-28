Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Celestica updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,931. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celestica by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

