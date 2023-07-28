Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Cathay Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHYFF remained flat at $14.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cathay Financial has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63.
