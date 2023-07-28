Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 63.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in Caterpillar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $260.43. 2,098,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

