Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,963. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

