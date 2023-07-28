Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,713. The company has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

