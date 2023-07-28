Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.67. 6,533,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

