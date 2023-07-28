Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.17. 6,583,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11. The company has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

