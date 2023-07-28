Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 997,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,041. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.