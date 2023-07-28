Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.