Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CARR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.