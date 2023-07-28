CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

