Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $31.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

