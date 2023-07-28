Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $447,931.92 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 2,062,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

