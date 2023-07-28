Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $447,931.92 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 2,062,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

