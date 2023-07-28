Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 472 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 361,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

