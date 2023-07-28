Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

