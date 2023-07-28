Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.66. 310,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

