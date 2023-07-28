Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,277,920,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 5,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,729. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $967.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

