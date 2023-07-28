Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,251. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

