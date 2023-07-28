Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $12.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.50. 3,232,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.56 and its 200 day moving average is $363.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

