Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $232,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.40. 493,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.