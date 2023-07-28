Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 370,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,098. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

