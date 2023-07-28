Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEMM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

