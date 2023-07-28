Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.46

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 50366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Capcom Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.81 million during the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.