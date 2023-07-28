Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.2 %

USAT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 204,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

