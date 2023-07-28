Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
CGIX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $923,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
About Cancer Genetics
