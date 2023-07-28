Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Performance

CGIX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $923,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.

About Cancer Genetics

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

