Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
NYSE:CP remained flat at $83.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,273. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,289,000 after buying an additional 1,399,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $88,063,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
