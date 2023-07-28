Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE:CP remained flat at $83.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,273. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,289,000 after buying an additional 1,399,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $88,063,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

