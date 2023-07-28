Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

