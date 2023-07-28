Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Buy

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWT. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 14,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,151. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $19,347,000. Amundi increased its position in California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 292,111 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

