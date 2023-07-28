Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.40. 479,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,469. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.