Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 177,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,950 shares of company stock worth $948,861. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

