BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $11.43 during trading hours on Thursday. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BW LPG Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.