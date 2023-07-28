BTIG Research Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $100.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. 2,974,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.