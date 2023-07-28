BTIG Research Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $100.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Shares of PHM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. 2,974,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.
PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
